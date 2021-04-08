Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.90.
IFOS opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.83.
About Itafos
Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.