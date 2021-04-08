Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.90.

IFOS opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.83.

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

