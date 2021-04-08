CarMax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

NYSE KMX opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $136.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.