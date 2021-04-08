Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Warburg Research

Warburg Research restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

