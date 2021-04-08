First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

