First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.