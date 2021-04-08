Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT Raised to $20.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

IPPLF opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

