Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

