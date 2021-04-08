KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get KAO alerts:

KAOOY stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. KAO has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.