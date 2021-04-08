KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of KAOOY opened at $13.49 on Monday. KAO has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

