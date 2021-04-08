Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $36.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.