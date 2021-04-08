Financial Analysis: LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) vs. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LIFULL and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIFULL 3.22% 3.37% 2.21% Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LIFULL and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIFULL 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than LIFULL.

Volatility and Risk

LIFULL has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LIFULL and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIFULL $333.60 million 1.63 $10.89 million $0.08 50.75 Match Group $4.76 billion 8.02 $431.13 million $4.53 31.32

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than LIFULL. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LIFULL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats LIFULL on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co., Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company also offers LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses. In addition, it offers LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; and LIFULL rental spaces, a site for rental spaces and meeting rooms, event venues, and other rental facilities. Further, the company provides LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; LIFULL Investment, a money funding website; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Table, a mixed-style deli restaurant; and LIFULL Marketing Partners that offers full Web assistance for real estate related companies. Additionally, it provides LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co., Ltd.in April 2017. LIFULL Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

