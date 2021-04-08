Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

TER opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $552,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

