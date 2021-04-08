Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $6.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 103,921 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $474.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

