Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

