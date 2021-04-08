Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Pharmacare (APNHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.