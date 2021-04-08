Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.39 on Friday. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $897.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

