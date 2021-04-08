Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.
NYSE:CPNG opened at $45.33 on Monday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $69.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
