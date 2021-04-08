Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $45.33 on Monday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

