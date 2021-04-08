Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $310.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $280.15 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $124.07 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.