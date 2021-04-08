Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harte Hanks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Harte Hanks stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.