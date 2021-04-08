Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $670.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

