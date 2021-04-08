Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Beam Global stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

