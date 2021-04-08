Reviewing Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chiasma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chiasma and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chiasma presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 294.14%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 413.70%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Chiasma.

Profitability

This table compares Chiasma and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma N/A -83.82% -56.55% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiasma and Monopar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma N/A N/A -$36.32 million ($1.06) -2.79 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -12.98

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiasma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Chiasma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chiasma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Chiasma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.