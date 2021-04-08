PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $14.72 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

