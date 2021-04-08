Analyzing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

35.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Innoviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Innoviva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Innoviva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 351.11 -$10.65 million N/A N/A Innoviva $261.02 million 4.79 $157.29 million $1.43 8.62

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Innoviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 148.13%. Innoviva has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.90%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -68.28% -62.90% Innoviva 67.16% 53.99% 28.92%

Summary

Innoviva beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company also develops DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ahon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. to develop and commercialize DM199 for acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.