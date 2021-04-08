L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

