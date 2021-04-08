Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.