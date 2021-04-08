Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

