BGC Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 5,930 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.32 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

