ImmunoGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,015% compared to the typical volume of 198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $16,473,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

