OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 192.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

