Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PMOIF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

