Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PMOIF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
About Harbour Energy
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.