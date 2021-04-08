Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) to Hold

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SOMMY opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

