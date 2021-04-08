CIBC Trims Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Target Price to $4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

