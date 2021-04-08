Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Increased by Analyst

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SBI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get SBI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SBI stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. SBI has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.59.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.