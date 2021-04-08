Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after buying an additional 183,099 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

