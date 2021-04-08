Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

TSC stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

