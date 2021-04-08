Contrasting EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EMX Royalty and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 69.88 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $867.89 million 2.98 -$12.21 million ($0.01) -1,019.00

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -19.14% -4.24% -3.08%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants; and insurance brokerage services, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

