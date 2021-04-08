Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $130.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $133.71 million. GreenSky reported sales of $121.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $584.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

