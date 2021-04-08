Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Apria stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.
Apria Company Profile
