Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Apria stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last three months.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

