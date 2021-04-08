Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

OBNK opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $983.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

