Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 59.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.12 ($3.67).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.48.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

