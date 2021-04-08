BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. ATB Capital upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4871233 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

