Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

