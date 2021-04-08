Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by HSBC

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atos alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Atos has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.