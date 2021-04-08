AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SKFRY opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

