Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

