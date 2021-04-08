Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

