GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

