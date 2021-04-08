Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.81.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

