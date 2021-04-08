Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

